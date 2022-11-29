Automation: New Survey Finds Widening Gap Between Large And Smaller Companies

As labor costs boom and talent remains—at least for now, at least in many industries—scarce, more companies than ever before are looking to Invest in technology and automation—especially at the front line.

But when it comes for reaching for new solutions to augment human workers and keep operations flexible and flowing, new research by Chief Executive Group finds a widening gap between larger companies and their smaller rivals. It’s a disconcerting trend for CEOs at those small and mid-sized companies, one worth watching if they are to remain competitive in the decade to come.

According to fresh data from Chief Executive’s annual research on the compensation plans and strategies of over 1,800 U.S. private companies, the largest, most comprehensive survey of its kind done in America each year, some 36 percent of all companies are now or are in the middle of large-scale automation projects.

But, our survey also found, there is notable correlation between revenue size and the proportion of companies investing in tech. The higher the revenue, the more likely companies are to direct funds towards tech/automation to reduce their headcount.