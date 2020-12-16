Bank Of America CEO Brian Moynihan On The Lessons Of Rugby: New Corporate Competitor Podcast

In this debut edition of our new Corporate Competitor Podcast, Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan sat down with longtime Sports Illustrated Associate Editor Don Yaeger to discuss how sports shaped Moynihan’s professional trajectory.

As one of eight children, competition was woven into the fabric of Moynihan’s childhood. Whether it was determining who had to do the dishes or a race to solve a mathematic equation, his family taught him to compete and cooperate. In high school, he channeled that competitive energy into football and track.

In college, he joined the rugby team at Brown University. “The sport may look brutal, but it is really one of finesse,” Moynihan said on the podcast. “And everybody had a role. To be successful, you had to be in sync…just as we have to be today at Bank of America. When you’re a CEO watching your talented team perform, that’s the same feeling I had playing rugby when the team is moving in sync.”

Today as Chairman and CEO, he leads a team of more than 200,000 employees— or “teammates” as he affectionately calls them. And when a young person asks him how to be successful, his advice: “Remain curious.” In this podcast episode, you will learn how to spark curiosity so you can plot your own Journey to Greatness.

In Brian Moynihan’s episode, you will learn…

2:30 How his childhood shaped his competitive nature.

6:30 Why you should spend time developing the weakest link.

16:00 The #1 lesson Brian learned from his rugby coach, Jay Fluck.

22:00 How teams in business can operate like athletic teams.

29:00 How to scale a simple idea with process and contact.

31:00 How to find great mentors even when you’re at the top of your industry.

