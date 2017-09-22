President/CEO | Consumer Goods Mfg. | Grand Rapids, MI

Develop and execute the vision and strategy for this $50M consumer products manufacturing business. You will be tasked with returning the business to profitability, and stabilizing and growing the business. You will have full P&L responsibility and will oversee Operations, Marketing, Engineering, New Product Development, Finance and Human Resources. Sales is managed in a matrix with other parts of the business. And you will head up the leadership team and will direct all facets of B2B channel marketing, distribution, including internal sales strategy development, marketing and inventory as well as more fully develop their e-commerce.

The right candidate should develop and grow the leadership team; have a solid understanding of the distribution channel, while having a track record of creating and maintaining strong business relationships with all levels of sales, marketing, operations, and all other aspects within the organization; represent the company with key customers, end users and channel partner and drive product development and innovation to meet customer and profit requirements

The CEO candidate should have 10+ years of cross functional management experience, with at least 5 years in a general manager role (with responsibility for all aspects of the operation and P&L responsibility); at least 3 years of experience with a consumer product manufacturing company; experience in a turnaround business or environment; and proven experience in implementing metrics across an organization. Lean manufacturing expertise is also required.

CEO | Data Storage Technology | Palo Alto, CA

This firm’s patented innovation has the potential to bring a paradigm shift into the global networking and data storage infrastructure. Their innovation delivers an exponentially secure, simpler and faster solution to conventional encryption in securing data.

The company’s goal is to make everyone’s online experience and the data storage of their sensitive information completely secure from the world’s most sophisticated hackers. They are currently seeking an experienced CEO to supervise and control all strategic and business aspects of the company. The primary goal of this position is to drive the company’s overall development and fundraising initiatives, while guiding the company toward long-term success. T

The right candidate should have experience in enterprise sales/support preferably as a VP for rolling out new high-tech products into the global market. He or she should have key responsibilities in addition to raising capital to work with potential customers/partners to test and validate the product in an enterprise environment and get operational feedback. The CEO will develop high quality business strategies and plans ensuring their alignment with short-term and long-term objectives and seek out, manage and close the company’s fundraising initiatives.

The CEO candidate should have proven experience as a VP/CEO in various start-up environments, preferably in high-tech tech or data security (others will be considered, as well); strong experience with startups and raising capital; experience in developing profitable strategies and implementing the company’s vision; familiarity with diverse business functions such as marketing, PR, finance, etc., in addition to being technically savvy; an entrepreneurial mindset with outstanding organizational and leadership skills; and excellent communication and public speaking skills.

President/CEO | Vividata | Toronto, Ontario, Canada

The new leader should solidify Vividata’s position at the forefront of the media measurement industry, advance its mission and objectives and oversee operations. Most importantly, the CEO will look for ways to optimize revenue and expand the stakeholder base.

This role will engage a dedicated team, high-profile Board, and subcommittees to effect an organization that captures audience measurement on all platforms, and a deeper understanding of how media brands engage consumers.

The right candidate should have an undergraduate degree in business or a related field; 15 years’ experience, including more than 10 years of executive leadership experience in a related field: Media, Advertising, Publishing, Research, and/or Digital; a proven track record in strategic planning and execution, financial oversight, change management, commercial acumen, and business development, as well as experience in transforming an organization and evolving its mission in a changing landscape.

He or she should have an ambition to be at the forefront of audience measurement and marketing research in Canada and globally, and be service-oriented with the understanding of the needs of a membership.

CEO | Flower E-Commerce Company | Charlotte, NC

This PE-owned seeks a leader with digital marketing experience. Successful candidates should also have a strong leadership background to support the team with management transition and can focus on the growth of the company.

Qualifications include P&L experience with a firm over $50 million; understanding of consumers and the floral industry; a history of successful revenue growth; ability to build a strong management team; and knowledge in digital marketing and marketing strategy.

CEO | Food and Beverage Company | Portland, OR

This company is looking for a CEO with an extraordinary ability to position and build a unique high-end brand. He or she should be a team leader who can sustain and evolve company culture while driving business performance.

The right candidate should have direct-to-consumer experience, including company-owned retail and preferably food service. They should be a self-starter and a competitive business professional driven to grow profitability.

The CEO will leverage the company’s existing unique positioning and brand attributes to develop a complete global brand strategy. He or she will be required to define and implement the company’s growth strategy, including developing and rolling out a tasting room concept and opening new markets and channels.

The right candidate should be entrepreneurial and results-oriented.

CEO | IT & Logistics/Supply Chain | Atlanta, GA

This tech-enabled services company is looking for a CEO to run a healthy, growing, and profitable lower-middle market enterprise with significant upside. The private equity firm will support the CEO in driving an aggressive organic and M&A strategy.

The CEO will lead the company’s overall strategic direction, profitability, customer acquisition efforts, operations, budgeting process, financial performance, and customer service. He/she must drive results and accountability through the executive leadership team and the entire organization. The CEO will be a key player in leading the company to a successful and profitable exit.

Requirements Include 20+ years of progressive and upwardly mobile experience, including 3-5 years of recent CEO or business unit leadership; ability to build out a robust technology infrastructure; experience re-engineering and improving processes that drive efficiency, increase profitability and support revenue growth; experience in the tech-enabled services industry; experience developing or improving unique, creative, and/or disruptive strategies; experience as a CEO of a private equity-backed company is preferred.

Early career experience in a larger, blue-chip, world-class company is ideal. The right candidate should have a strong interpersonal skill set. An undergraduate degree is required. An MBA is a plus, but is not required.

CEO | Staffing Firm | Boston

Xpert Tech, a $7M staffing company, is looking to pivot to AI/machine learning services & consulting. The vision is to implement custom solutions that deliver cognitive capabilities solving real business needs with a primary focus on healthcare, cybersecurity, autonomous cars and education industries. The goal is to become a one-stop shop for AI and machine learning services, with a focus on data and algorithmic approach and enabling the shift from workflow systems to intelligent systems.

The vision includes establishing a training division to setup an online and instructor-led AI/machine learning training platform covering areas such as deep learning and NLP. The platform will provide training and certification tracks for AI-related topics and training will be provided by a network of highly qualified AI experts and industry thought leaders.

The ideal candidate is a visionary and self-starter who displays an entrepreneurial spirit and exceptional work ethic. Possessing excellent strategic thinking, interpersonal, organizational and problem-solving skills, the CEO will be a forward-facing, influential leader who builds rapport quickly and establishes strong, productive relationships with current and prospective clients and leading continuous technological and operational improvement.

The CEO candidate should have 10+ years of progressive and upwardly consulting and technology experience encompassing general management and commercial leadership, and 5+ years of recent experience as CEO or a C-level executive leading a high-growth team. He or she should have an entrepreneurial mindset with outstanding organizational and leadership skills, with the ability to build out a robust technology, sales and marketing team.

CEO | Nanotechnology Research | Louisville, KY

This company is looking for a CEO to manage cash flow to revenue, expense and external financing (if necessary) to fuel profitable growth. He or she should develop a product vision and strategy centered on strengths of the company technology and work to generate increased visibility in industry, develop and manage strong customer and collaborator partnerships and build a strong and positive team and culture to advance employee engagement and develop technical and commercial capabilities required to build new profitable business opportunities.

The right candidate should have experience with government research contracts, direct experience of commercializing nascent businesses, including the analysis of markets and implementation of operations, sales, marketing, etc., strong leadership skills with the ability to conceptualize, build, and train a high performing and efficient organizational development group that supports the goals of the organization, and an en entrepreneurial mindset with outstanding organizational and leadership skills with ability to foster a positive and productive culture.

The CEO candidate should have “raw brainpower” with strong analytical abilities and problem-solving skills and excellent communication and public speaking skills. An MSc/MA in business administration, engineering or relevant field is desired.

CEO | Printing/Packaging | Greater Milwaukee Area

This company is looking for someone with prior P&L experience with ownership of the marketing, selling, operational and financial performance of a standalone business or business unit, ideally at the CEO level.

The right candidate should have a strong record of growing revenue on plan with presence and professionalism to close major enterprise sales and experience building and developing winning enterprise sales teams, and experience managing the performance of a company across multiple operations and geographic locations.

He or she should be a passionate leader with the ability to articulate a common vision for the company and influence, inspire and motivate people to align with and achieve that vision.

The CEO will be based in one of four places – Milwaukee WI, Austin TX, Denver CO, or Chicago IL. The role requires frequent travel to the company’s different locations.

