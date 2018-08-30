Strategic Alignment and Synergy Management: Ensuring MA&D Success in the Age of Disruption

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
CEO1000
CEO1000 Tracker Full List
From the schools they went to to the types of companies they run, CEO1000 is tracking the trends among the CEOs of the 1,000 largest U.S. companies.
CEO CONFIDENCE INDEX
CEO Confidence Ticks Up In August
Strength in the overall economy, consumer confidence and the Trump administration’s pro-business agenda buoyed CEO confidence in August, even as worry persists about rising economic headwinds in the near future.
BEST & WORST STATES FOR BUSINESS
Best and Worst States For Business
Are you looking to relocate or expand? Evaluate each state's strengths with Chief Executive's 2018 Best & Worst States for Business.
CEO OF THE YEAR
CEO of the Year
Once a year, we celebrate the achievements of a CEO, honored for his or her success in and dedication to business, shareholders and customers.
Five Tips For When You’re Ready To Sell Your Company
Founder-CEOs might have a hard time letting go of their baby, but when it’s time to sell, it’s time. Here are five tips on selling your company.
Sonnenfeld: PepsiCo’s Indra Nooyi Did It Her Way
PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi plans to step aside in October, leaving an impressive legacy at the beverage giant—not only in terms of performance, but in terms of corporate culture.
When Politics And Business Clash
When it comes to dealing with customers divided along ideological lines, there aren’t any simple choices.
Elon Musk Goes To Charm School
Wall Street thought Elon Musk was apologizing. He was letting them know he’s been studying for the next chapter of his incredible journey.