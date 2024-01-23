New CEO Survey Finds Retaining And Engaging Employees Remains Top Priority And Challenge For 2024

Has power in the labor market finally shifted back to employers? Recent headlines might make you think so, but Chief Executive’s latest survey of U.S. CEOs tells a more nuanced story. In fact, most CEOs we polled say retaining and engaging employees will be their top priority in 2024 as unemployment remains stubbornly low—and skilled employees remain hard to find and difficult to keep.

CEOs surveyed at the start of January were asked to select their top priorities for 2024 and 60 percent said retaining and engaging employees is their top priority—a even higher proportion than the 57 percent who ranked retaining and engaging employees as their top priority two years ago, the last time we did the survey.

“I strongly believe if we had more middle-to-higher-level employees we could expand our business and be more profitable,” says Richard Duncan, president of Richard Duncan Construction, echoing the sentiments of many of the 197 surveyed CEOs.

The second most important priority for the CEOs who responded to our survey? Improving cost structure (including scale, process improvements, etc.) at 56 percent. This ranked third in 2022, at 37 percent.