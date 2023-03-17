The Rise of the AI CEO

At what point does the input of AI go beyond workplace efficiencies and help us better understand the psychology of the workforce? Could a well-read AI represent the voice of the employee body at a board level, advocating for employee interests and avoiding the need for lengthy consultation? A devolution of representation to automated standard bearers would be a lot more streamlined. Thinking further, a learned AI trained on how activist investors behave could even act as a “Red Team” for executive teams to stress-test their growth and investment strategies.

A cautionary tale

Before we fill the boardroom with AIs, it’s worth reminding ourselves that all technology is susceptible to in-built biases. Tech companies ran into trouble using AIs in their hiring process when these systems showed a stark preference for white men, a prejudice rooted in bad training data that enshrined legacy biases in how

the algorithm made decisions. Feeding an AI privileged corporate information would be a risky bet without proprietary knowledge of data processing and handling. As researchers at DeepMind recently put it, “Despite incredible performance in a variety of domains, almost all [AI] systems are completely unable to provide a satisfying answer to the simple question, ‘Why did you do that?’”

The new reality is that AI tools are, and will continue to be, leveraged by individuals in the workplace and academic institutions globally to reduce time spent on tasks. Considering ChatGPT achieved 100 million users in two months, it has been cemented as the fastest growing app of all time. That’s a bell that can’t be unrung.