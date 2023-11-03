What Boards Can Learn From Unilever’s CEO Salary Freeze

Matthew Scott

Matthew Scott

How far are shareholders willing to go to curb rising executive compensation?

Unilever, the London-based consumer goods giant, recently decided to freeze its CEO’s base salary for two years after a strong majority of the company’s shareholders rejected a compensation plan for Unilever directors, which included CEO Hein Schumacher.

According to news reports, after 60% of its shareholders voted against the company’s pay plan in May, Unilever held 37 meetings with its top 24 shareholders to hear their concerns. The primary objection was a proposed 20% increase over the previous CEO’s salary for Schumacher, who was just appointed to his position in July. The Unilever board then decided to freeze Schumacher’s fixed pay of $1.96 million for two years.

Reuters reported the board’s explanation for the pay freeze:

“Whilst the majority of shareholders agreed that the fixed pay level for the new CEO appropriately reflected the size and complexity of the role, there was a preference that alignment with the market could have been achieved gradually, rather than in one step on appointment,” the company said in a statement.

Was this a significant move by the Unilever board?

Any time the board of directors listens to its shareholders, it is significant. Debates over executive compensation are common in Europe, where Unilever is headquartered, and in the United States. It will be interesting to see if the idea of freezing top executive salaries in special circumstances will be used more often to smooth over disputes over pay. A quick examination of the Unilever board’s decision in this case yields these observations:

When 60% of shareholders vote against the board, directors must act. While this might seem obvious, sometimes directors disregard shareholder votes. When a majority of shareholders vote against the board on any subject, that is an early sign of a problem. The board should take action to find out the root cause of the problem and offer a new solution – or provide significant new information and data to justify staying on the course set by the board. Unilever’s board took both of these steps. To ignore a negative majority vote is a step toward inviting a challenge from disgruntled shareholders in the future.

Meeting with shareholders can yield great results. Unfortunately, some directors view meeting with shareholders as a knock against their authority. However, if the board is to truly work on behalf of the shareholders, engaging with shareholders to understand what they want shouldn’t detract from the board’s ultimate authority. Shareholders often have perspectives on critical issues that boards need to hear to make better decisions. Unilever’s board solicited input from key shareholders that led to an enlightened solution and a better atmosphere of trust.

Pay for performance will likely be a major theme in executive compensation talks In 2024. Unilever shareholders sent a clear message that they would prefer executives to earn raises by doing work, not by simply being appointed to the position. This view is very common among many shareholders who are concerned about rising executive pay amid fears of a recession and uncertainties brought on by world conflicts. Unilever reacted to shareholder sentiments with an action that seemed fairer, considering the reality that the company is faced with an uncertain economic environment that could lead to losses.


Matthew Scott

Matthew Scott

Matthew Scott is the former managing editor of the Financial Times’ Agenda newsletter. Based in New York, he writes about corporate governance and investing topics.

MORE LIKE THIS

  • Get the CEO Briefing

    Sign up today to get weekly access to the latest issues affecting CEOs in every industry

    • upcoming events

    SUBSCRIBE TO THE CEO BRIEFING

    In our weekly newsletter, get insight into the biggest issues facing CEOs, along with strategic ideas, solutions, and interviews.

    GET IN TOUCH

    Facebook Twitter Linkedin
    Chief Executive Group

    Chief Executive Group exists to improve the performance of U.S. CEOs, senior executives and public-company directors, helping you grow your companies, build your communities and strengthen society. Learn more at chiefexecutivegroup.com.

    Publications

    Communities

    About

    Roundtable

    Strategic Planning Workshop

    1:00 - 5:00 pm

    Over 70% of Executives Surveyed Agree: Many Strategic Planning Efforts Lack Systematic Approach Tips for Enhancing Your Strategic Planning Process

    Executives expressed frustration with their current strategic planning process. Issues include:

    1. Lack of systematic approach (70%)
    2. Laundry lists without prioritization (68%)
    3. Decisions based on personalities rather than facts and information (65%)

     

    Steve Rutan and Denise Harrison have put together an afternoon workshop that will provide the tools you need to address these concerns.  They have worked with hundreds of executives to develop a systematic approach that will enable your team to make better decisions during strategic planning.  Steve and Denise will walk you through exercises for prioritizing your lists and steps that will reset and reinvigorate your process.  This will be a hands-on workshop that will enable you to think about your business as you use the tools that are being presented.  If you are ready for a Strategic Planning tune-up, select this workshop in your registration form.  The additional fee of $695 will be added to your total.

    To sign up, select this option in your registration form. Additional fee of $695 will be added to your total.

    New York, NY: ​​​Chief Executive's Corporate Citizenship Awards 2017

    Women in Leadership Seminar and Peer Discussion

    2:00 - 5:00 pm

    Female leaders face the same issues all leaders do, but they often face additional challenges too. In this peer session, we will facilitate a discussion of best practices and how to overcome common barriers to help women leaders be more effective within and outside their organizations. 

    Limited space available.

    To sign up, select this option in your registration form. Additional fee of $495 will be added to your total.

    Golf Outing

    10:30 - 5:00 pm
    General’s Retreat at Hermitage Golf Course
    Sponsored by UBS

    General’s Retreat, built in 1986 with architect Gary Roger Baird, has been voted the “Best Golf Course in Nashville” and is a “must play” when visiting the Nashville, Tennessee area. With the beautiful setting along the Cumberland River, golfers of all capabilities will thoroughly enjoy the golf, scenery and hospitality.

    The golf outing fee includes transportation to and from the hotel, greens/cart fees, use of practice facilities, and boxed lunch. The bus will leave the hotel at 10:30 am for a noon shotgun start and return to the hotel after the cocktail reception following the completion of the round.

    To sign up, select this option in your registration form. Additional fee of $295 will be added to your total.