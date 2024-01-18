Chief Executive Logo
Chief Executive Logo

Pat Lencioni on Tackling 2024: ‘Who Am I Going to Help?’

Dan Bigman

Dan Bigman

The bestselling author of The Five Dysfunctions of a Team and The Advantage shares tips on how to get your team—and yourself—charged up for the turbulent months ahead. “Find out where people are.”

When it comes to pulling people together and building teams that act like teams, there are few people more trusted or well-respected than Patrick Lencioni.

Over decades of helping companies, he’s learned what makes people work together in ways that actually work, what motivates them, what builds trust and what drives the people who lead those groups to long-term, soul-satisfying success.

Those insights form the foundation for one of the more remarkable bestseller bookshelves in business, including titles like Five Disfunctions of a Team, The Advantage, The Ideal Team Player, The Motive, Death By Meeting, and, most recently, The 6 Types of Working Genius.

We asked Lencioni, a longtime contributor to Chief Executive, (who will be hosting an exclusive, live workshop for us on Feb 1, to help you kickstart your new year—join us!) for a few tips on how to get things going after a very sloggy 2023, as we head into what already feels like an even tougher 2024. What follows was edited for length and clarity:

This is a very traditional time for off-sites, getting the team together, it’s the beginning of the year. What are your best tips for CEOs, leaders, as they’re trying to get their group back together again and recommit to the company going forward into the year ahead?

I’ve definitely thought about this, and I want to preface it by saying I’m not a touchy-feely person. In fact, I’m allergic to things that are soft for the sake of being soft. But we are dealing with human beings here. So as much as we want to get into the planning and strategy and the tactics of things and the data and the information, all of which are extremely important, when people come back into a new year, both because of what they’ve just been through with the holidays and because they know it’s a new year too, there’s all kinds of personal things that they’re bringing with them. And we can either ignore them, those personal things, and then not get the best of people or we can start there and help them get their sea legs so that when we do talk about the strategy and the tactics.

So, I would say this: start with human trust building, just find out where people are at and where they’re at in their life, and how they’re interacting with one another. And again, there’s nothing soft about that, it’s human. So, do take some time, take a few hours for people to come together and talk about where they are in their lives, where they are in their careers, how they’re feeling about starting the new year, what’s been going on with them in the last few months.

That investment of a few hours, that’s slowing down to go fast. Now when you’re talking about strategy, and where you’re taking the company, and what the different departments are doing, they’re not going to be held back by some unsaid things and some unfelt feelings that always leak into the planning. So, take the time to start with the human dimension, it will make everything else better.

How about CEOs themselves? If we’re trying to just rekindle our excitement about being CEOs and leaders, personally, going into the year ahead, how do we restart ourselves and recommit ourselves to our teams and our people and our organizations? Any tips there?

You know what I think is a good way to do it? Start by just saying, “Who am I going to help this year? Who is in my life that I’m meant to serve and help?”

It might be a partner, it might be a customer, it might be an employee, it might be another executive. But to start by saying, “Who am I meant to serve, and to love, and to help?” That’s a decent way to organize it because we all get excited when we know there’s people that need us.

Sometimes when we look at objectives, which are by definition objective, sometimes it’s a good way to start the year and say, “How am I going to make a difference in their lives?” Because that gives everybody purpose.

And I don’t know a single CEO who isn’t motivated by that. That’s not to say that it’s just a social services organization, but when you start with that, then it seems to put all the other, the objectives and the tactics, it gives it some context, which I think gets us out of bed in the morning more than just achieving a goal.


Dan Bigman

Dan Bigman

Dan Bigman is Editor and Chief Content Officer of Chief Executive Group, publishers of Chief Executive, Corporate Board Member, ChiefExecutive.net, Boardmember.com and StrategicCFO360. Previously he was Managing Editor at Forbes and the founding business editor of NYTimes.com.

MORE LIKE THIS

  • Get the CEO Briefing

    Sign up today to get weekly access to the latest issues affecting CEOs in every industry

    • upcoming events

    SUBSCRIBE TO THE CEO BRIEFING

    In our weekly newsletter, get insight into the biggest issues facing CEOs, along with strategic ideas, solutions, and interviews.

    GET IN TOUCH

    Facebook Twitter Linkedin
    Chief Executive Group

    Chief Executive Group exists to improve the performance of U.S. CEOs, senior executives and public-company directors, helping you grow your companies, build your communities and strengthen society. Learn more at chiefexecutivegroup.com.

    Publications

    Communities

    About

    Roundtable

    Strategic Planning Workshop

    1:00 - 5:00 pm

    Over 70% of Executives Surveyed Agree: Many Strategic Planning Efforts Lack Systematic Approach Tips for Enhancing Your Strategic Planning Process

    Executives expressed frustration with their current strategic planning process. Issues include:

    1. Lack of systematic approach (70%)
    2. Laundry lists without prioritization (68%)
    3. Decisions based on personalities rather than facts and information (65%)

     

    Steve Rutan and Denise Harrison have put together an afternoon workshop that will provide the tools you need to address these concerns.  They have worked with hundreds of executives to develop a systematic approach that will enable your team to make better decisions during strategic planning.  Steve and Denise will walk you through exercises for prioritizing your lists and steps that will reset and reinvigorate your process.  This will be a hands-on workshop that will enable you to think about your business as you use the tools that are being presented.  If you are ready for a Strategic Planning tune-up, select this workshop in your registration form.  The additional fee of $695 will be added to your total.

    To sign up, select this option in your registration form. Additional fee of $695 will be added to your total.

    New York, NY: ​​​Chief Executive's Corporate Citizenship Awards 2017

    Women in Leadership Seminar and Peer Discussion

    2:00 - 5:00 pm

    Female leaders face the same issues all leaders do, but they often face additional challenges too. In this peer session, we will facilitate a discussion of best practices and how to overcome common barriers to help women leaders be more effective within and outside their organizations. 

    Limited space available.

    To sign up, select this option in your registration form. Additional fee of $495 will be added to your total.

    Golf Outing

    10:30 - 5:00 pm
    General’s Retreat at Hermitage Golf Course
    Sponsored by UBS

    General’s Retreat, built in 1986 with architect Gary Roger Baird, has been voted the “Best Golf Course in Nashville” and is a “must play” when visiting the Nashville, Tennessee area. With the beautiful setting along the Cumberland River, golfers of all capabilities will thoroughly enjoy the golf, scenery and hospitality.

    The golf outing fee includes transportation to and from the hotel, greens/cart fees, use of practice facilities, and boxed lunch. The bus will leave the hotel at 10:30 am for a noon shotgun start and return to the hotel after the cocktail reception following the completion of the round.

    To sign up, select this option in your registration form. Additional fee of $295 will be added to your total.