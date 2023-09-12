Set The Right Pace To Drive Strategy

Too little pace stalls progress, too much pace exhausts resources. Even the right pace requires action to maintain momentum. Savvy CEOs engage their executives to find the balance between time and urgency.

Getting to the destination (a.k.a., your vision) on time requires establishing an appropriate rhythm and pace to the work. Skilled CEOs know that their decisions and actions dictate both rhythm and pace for the entire organization. This makes it critically important for them to understand the team’s shared sense of urgency vis á vis the time required – and available – to reach the objective.

Stalled progress or a pace that’s too fast often signals a disconnect between time and urgency. Further, correcting this disconnect can mean the difference between achieving goals and falling short. While it may sound simple, establishing the right pace is challenging – and it’s a common question I hear from executives.

Skilled executives do three things to set and manage pace:

1. Get grounded in what’s real. When they get grounded in what’s real, executives develop a deeper understanding of pace than what metrics alone reveal. Engaging leaders throughout the organization provides greater visibility into what’s going on within. It also illuminates the nature and extent of a potential disconnect. Ask:

  • To what extent does everyone know where you’re headed and what is their role in achieving the objective?
  • To what extent do you know the critical things others need from you/your team to achieve objectives or deliver value?
  • What happens if you fail to meet objectives?

2. Inspire insight. Closing the gap between time and urgency often requires reframing the outcome or objective in the context of today’s reality. Paint a vibrant picture of what success looks like and the impact of failing to meet objectives. Then, add in what you learned about current reality to inspire insight about what’s needed. For example:

  • How well are you delivering the value you promise and customers expect?
  • What are you learning about your products and services from your staff and customers?
  • What one thing makes it easier – or harder – to get things done?
  • To what extent does your staff feel energized and excited about the work and business?

3. Ignite action. Having established a clear view of the efficacy and impact of the current pace, decide whether it’s the right pace. Will your current pace get you to the destination, on time and without burning out your people? Either way, ignite action. For example:

  • How and to what extent will you alter momentum to deliver what you intended to do?
  • In what ways will you adjust – and monitor – timelines, systems or processes to improve the way critical things work together?
  • How often will you check in or follow up with your people to ensure they have what they need both to get the work done in a timely manner and to refresh or recharge?

Too little pace stalls progress. Too much pace exhausts resources. And even the right pace requires action to maintain momentum. Savvy CEOs engage their executives to find the balance between time and urgency. Together, they set the right pace to drive strategy.

Tara Rethore, CEO of Strategy for Real, works with CEOs, boards, and executives to take strategy off the page and into action. Throughout her career, Tara has led strategy development and execution within large global organizations and as a highly valued consultant. Currently, Tara serves on several private and nonprofit boards. Tara is the author of Charting the Course: CEO Tools to Align Strategy and Operations.

