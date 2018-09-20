The First Annual ‘Patriots In Business Award’ Winning Companies Announced

Comcast-NBCUniversal, USAA, Academy Securities and VetCor were honored today with the first annual Patriots in Business Award for their outstanding contributions to helping America’s veterans and active duty military.

The award, presented by Chief Executive magazine and Thayer Leader Development Group at West Point (TLDG), is part of an ongoing effort to raise awareness of best practices among America’s corporate leaders when it comes to helping military veterans and their families.

The Patriots in Business award—presented to categories of large, medium and small businesses as well as military-service companies—recognizes outstanding businesses that lead our nation in supporting active duty military members, veterans and their families and exemplify the values of Duty, Honor and Country through their business practices and throughout their community and industry.

“Receiving the Patriots in Business Award is so meaningful to us at Comcast-NBCUniversal because it represents the value of employers coming together to empower the incredible talent of veterans and the military community,” said U.S. Army Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Carol Eggert, senior vice president for Military and Veteran Affairs at Comcast-NBCUniversal. “This honor reflects the more than 160,000 employees in our company who have made a commitment to make Comcast-NBCUniversal a military-ready company for our veteran, military spouse, and National Guard and Reserve employees.”

“USAA is honored to be selected for this award,” said retired Vice Admiral John Bird, SVP for Military Affairs, USAA. “Our more than 33,000 employees know we are stronger when united for a common purpose. At USAA, that common purpose is a relentless focus on the financial security of our more than 12 million military members and their families as well as support and giving back to the military community. Going above for our members when they need us most is in our DNA, and we’re glad to be recognized for our business practices of supporting currently serving military members, veterans and their families.”

Chance Mims, chief executive officer, Academy Securities, said: “Academy Securities is honored to be a recipient of the Patriots in Business Award. Since our inception, our goal has been to hire and mentor as many recent veterans as possible to assist them in their careers post service. Thank you to the Thayer Leader Development Group and Chief Executive magazine for promoting military veteran initiatives.”

“VetCor is truly honored and humbled to be selected as the winner in the small business category for the 2018 Patriots in Business Award,” said Paul Huszar, P.E., president and CEO, VetCor LLC, a restoration company that solves water and mold damage problems in commercial and residential properties. “We are committed to our mission of creating sustainable and meaningful employment opportunities for our nation’s heroes, and this prestigious honor recognizes that commitment to our mission from our entire team.”

These four companies rose to the top of a highly competitive, nationwide judging process in which a panel of TLDG veterans affairs experts and CEOs with military backgrounds assessed nominated companies on their efforts to make hiring veterans and military spouses a priority, train and retain veterans, National Guard and Reserve and their spouses, and promote awareness and support of veterans.

The CEO judges included: Nicholas Pinchuk, chairman and CEO, Snap-on; Gen. Herbert J. “Hawk” Carlisle (ret.), president and CEO, National Defense Industrial Association; Michael Linnington, CEO, Wounded Warrior Project; David Kim, co-founder and president, Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation.

“Chief Executive and TLDG have created this award to recognize the innovative and dedicated initiatives of companies, big and small, to support America’s veteran and military families,” says Marshall Cooper, CEO of Chief Executive Group. “In doing so, we hope to inspire more CEOs to improve or begin their efforts.”

“Through their initiatives on hiring, training, supporting and honoring active duty, veterans and military families, these outstanding companies are the gold standard for other companies who seek to support those who serve,” said Dan Rice, president, Thayer Leader Development Group.

The awards will be presented at a ceremony at The Historic Thayer Hotel at West Point on October 2, 2018. The companies will also be honored during a Veteran’s Day bell-ringing ceremony at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City on November 12, 2018.

