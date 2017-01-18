Home » Mid-Market Report » Mid-Market CEOs are Taking Charge of Tech Agendas

Mid-Market CEOs are Taking Charge of Tech Agendas

Mid-market company CEOs are increasingly taking ownership of their companies’ technology agendas.

By: Chief Executive January 18, 2017

Mid-Market 1Mid-market company CEOs are increasingly taking ownership of their companies’ technology agendas, according to results of a recent “Technology in the Mid-Market” survey performed by Deloitte Growth Enterprise Services.

Fifty-nine percent of the 500 survey respondents said that company leaders were actively involved in technology in 2016, as compared to just under half in the past two years. The proportion of respondents rating technology spending as “significantly higher” also jumped, nearly doubling that of two years ago.

“In the four years we have conducted this survey, we’ve tracked a notable maturation of mid-market companies’ technology agendas and related investments,” reported the study authors. “The responses suggest these executives have reached a new level of technology maturation, moving from mere adoption to deeper integration.”

 

