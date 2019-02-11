In a world awash in business awards, Chief Executive stands alone: our CEO of the Year recognition is the only peer-judged event of its kind. This provides deep meaning to the CEO community, enabling select partners to provide extraordinary value.
- Advertisement -
CEO1000
CEO1000 Tracker
From the schools they went to to the types of companies they run, CEO1000 is tracking the trends among the CEOs of the 1,000 largest U.S. companies.
CEO CONFIDENCE INDEX
After Plunging In December, CEO Outlook For 2019 Ticks Up In January
After plunging to a two-year low in December, CEO confidence in future business conditions ticked up 2.5% in January to 6.6 out of 10, from 6.4 out of 10 in December.
- Advertisement -
BEST & WORST STATES FOR BUSINESS
Best and Worst States For Business
Are you looking to relocate or expand? Evaluate each state's strengths with Chief Executive's 2018 Best & Worst States for Business.
CEO OF THE YEAR
CEO of the Year
Once a year, we celebrate the achievements of a CEO, honored for his or her success in and dedication to business, shareholders and customers.
SUBSCRIBE TO CHIEF EXECUTIVE
Sign Up to Receive Chief Executive’s Magazine and e-Newsletters
Chief Executive’s publications are designed to help CEOs do their jobs better and run their businesses more effectively. Subscribe here.