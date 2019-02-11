Cyber Risk Forum || Strategic Logistics Summit
Smart Manufacturing Summit || Disruptive Tech Summit
Talent Summit ||Healthcare CEO Summit
Leadership Conference ||
CYBER RISK FORUM
March 4, 2019 | San Francisco, CA
In Partnership With the RSA Conference
Cyber risk isn’t just about hacking anymore. It’s about seismic shifts in the regulatory landscape impacting every aspect of business data. Held in conjunction with RSA Conference’s annual cybersecurity event, this one-day program is specifically designed for CEOs and board members. An exclusive, intimate setting with a limited number of sponsors ensures targeted conversations to an engaged audience where cyber risk solutions are top of mind.
STRATEGIC LOGISTICS SUMMIT
March 19-20, 2019 | Memphis, TN
Chief Executive will present a first-of-its kind strategic summit on logistics and supply chain management exclusively for high-level corporate leaders at the FedEx Experience Center. This intimate, interactive program will transform how CEOs think about this critical part of their operations.
SMART MANUFACTURING SUMMIT
May 14-15, 2019 | Dallas, TX
will offer fresh thinking on the opportunities and challenges facing manufacturing CEOs, as well as provide the ideal environment to discuss best practices and trends in global markets, quality, supply chains, talent issues and more.
DISRUPTIVE TECH SUMMIT
June 10-11, 2019 | Cambridge, MA
CEO TALENT SUMMIT
September 23-25, 2019 | West Point, NY
Chief Executive’s 5th CEO Talent Summit will bring together CEOs and leading thinkers in an interactive, intimate environment to discuss strategies for building high-performing organizations with a focus on human capital, talent development, retention and corporate
culture.
HEALTHCARE CEO SUMMIT
October 21, 2019 | Cleveland, OH
No industry on earth is changing faster, or more radically than Healthcare, and no group of CEOs is facing more leadership challenges. Chief Executive, in partnership with Cleveland Clinic, will bring together leaders from across every healthcare sector for a first-of-its kind, cross-industry congress custom built for busy, high-level corporate leaders
CEO LEADERSHIP CONFERENCE
November 7-9, 2019 | Dallas, TX
Now in its 21st year, Chief Executive’s Leadership Conference is the one conference CEOs and other top executives rely on for guidance, tactics and strategies to help them accelerate revenue growth and profitability.