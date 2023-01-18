CEO Poll Finds Rising Economic Confidence For 2023

After enduring a year of increasing pessimism over the direction of the economy, America’s CEOs and business leaders are kicking off the new year with their most optimistic outlook since April of 2022. Despite continued rate hikes by the Fed, a growing number of CEOs now say the fundamentals of the economy are strong, inflation is easing and they are increasingly hopeful and confident about the future, even if there is a mild recession this year.

Overall, 43 percent of CEOs now expect business conditions to improve over the course of the next 12 months, a complete U-turn from their sentiment throughout 2022—when they were more likely to forecast worsening conditions almost every month of the year.

Those are the key findings from Chief Executive’s latest poll of 333 U.S. CEOs, fielded January 10-12, which asks America’s business chiefs to rate the environment today and 12 months out based on their assessment of business conditions—and forecast the impact on their company’s growth and demand.

In January, CEO’s forecast of business conditions 12 months out jumped 7 percent from their rating in December of 2022, now at 6.3 on our 10-point scale, where 10 is excellent and one is poor. This month’s confidence reading is the highest it has been since March 2022, before the Fed began its series of inflation-fighting rate hikes.

CEO confidence in current business conditions, however, stalled this month at 6.1 out of 10, signaling CEOs are feeling an increasing sluggishness in the economy. This is the first time since January, 2022 that CEOs rate their outlook for future business conditions as higher than their rating of current business conditions.