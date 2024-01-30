Leveraging AI in PE-Backed Companies for 2024

Private Equity-Backed companies face a unique set of challenges and opportunities, especially when it comes to the adaption and deployment of potentially groundbreaking technology like artificial intelligence in data analytics to help drive better decisions.
It’s a tricky balance. You need a competitive edge to fuel growth and reduce costs—but you also need to avoid expensive and time-consuming side trips that burn energy, time and cash. Join Chief Executive Group’s upcoming Ask the Expert session where the Global Transaction Analytics team at Alvarez & Marsal will share what they’re learning on the front lines globally to help you think through the state of the art—and how to get the most out of it—with pragmatic tips they’ve seen work elsewhere.
Join your peers to get answers to your burning questions with real-world examples, and walk away with practical advice to ensure you can harness the full potential—while minimizing your risks. Don’t miss this opportunity to gain a competitive edge in the world of Private Equity-backed companies.
Managing Director, Alvarez & Marsal’s Global Transaction Advisory
Steven Lee is a Managing Director in Alvarez & Marsal’s Global Transaction Advisory practice in New York. As the Global Practice Leader for the Global Transaction Analytics service offering, he focuses on applying data analytics in buy- and sell-side transactions, capital market activities, and performance improvement.
Mr. Lee brings more than 18 years of specialist experience helping clients effectively analyze and draw decision insights from financial and operational business data. He has significant international experience throughout Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia, and across a wide variety of industries.
Mr. Lee advises clients across the lifecycle of private equity investments and corporate transactions. He assists private equity firms and other strategic buyers to obtain financial and operational transparency in companies to make informed investment decisions and drive growth.
CEO, Chief Executive Group
1:00 - 5:00 pm
Over 70% of Executives Surveyed Agree: Many Strategic Planning Efforts Lack Systematic Approach Tips for Enhancing Your Strategic Planning Process
Executives expressed frustration with their current strategic planning process. Issues include:
Steve Rutan and Denise Harrison have put together an afternoon workshop that will provide the tools you need to address these concerns. They have worked with hundreds of executives to develop a systematic approach that will enable your team to make better decisions during strategic planning. Steve and Denise will walk you through exercises for prioritizing your lists and steps that will reset and reinvigorate your process. This will be a hands-on workshop that will enable you to think about your business as you use the tools that are being presented. If you are ready for a Strategic Planning tune-up, select this workshop in your registration form. The additional fee of $695 will be added to your total.
2:00 - 5:00 pm
Female leaders face the same issues all leaders do, but they often face additional challenges too. In this peer session, we will facilitate a discussion of best practices and how to overcome common barriers to help women leaders be more effective within and outside their organizations.
Limited space available.
10:30 - 5:00 pm
General’s Retreat at Hermitage Golf Course
General’s Retreat, built in 1986 with architect Gary Roger Baird, has been voted the “Best Golf Course in Nashville” and is a “must play” when visiting the Nashville, Tennessee area. With the beautiful setting along the Cumberland River, golfers of all capabilities will thoroughly enjoy the golf, scenery and hospitality.
The golf outing fee includes transportation to and from the hotel, greens/cart fees, use of practice facilities, and boxed lunch. The bus will leave the hotel at 10:30 am for a noon shotgun start and return to the hotel after the cocktail reception following the completion of the round.