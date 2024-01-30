Chief Executive Logo
  • ASK THE EXPERT SESSION
  • February 21, 2024
  • 1:00 – 2:00 pm ET

Leveraging AI in PE-Backed Companies for 2024

Private Equity-Backed companies face a unique set of challenges and opportunities, especially when it comes to the adaption and deployment of potentially groundbreaking technology like artificial intelligence in data analytics to help drive better decisions. 

It’s a tricky balance. You need a competitive edge to fuel growth and reduce costs—but you also need to avoid expensive and time-consuming side trips that burn energy, time and cash. Join Chief Executive Group’s upcoming Ask the Expert session where the Global Transaction Analytics team at Alvarez & Marsal will share what they’re learning on the front lines globally to help you think through the state of the art—and how to get the most out of it—with pragmatic tips they’ve seen work elsewhere. 

In this session, you'll gain insights into:

  • Better Data-Driven Decision Making: Learn how the latest in AI and data analytics are providing sharper, more useful insights into market trends, customer behavior, and operational efficiency than ever before —and learn how to shape your organization to harness these new techniques.
  • New AI-Powered Solutions: Discover how new AI techniques can revolutionize your approach to transaction analytics, enabling predictive modeling, risk assessment, and more-intelligent automation.
  • Optimizing Operational Efficiency: Get tips on streamlining internal processes, reducing costs, and enhancing overall business efficiency.
  • Risk Management: Gain strategies for better using data analytics to identify and mitigate potential risks associated with global transactions and market expansion.

Join your peers to get answers to your burning questions with real-world examples, and walk away with practical advice to ensure you can harness the full potential—while minimizing your risks. Don’t miss this opportunity to gain a competitive edge in the world of Private Equity-backed companies.  

SPEAKERS

Steven Lee

Managing Director, Alvarez & Marsal’s Global Transaction Advisory 

Read BioClose

Marshall Cooper

CEO, Chief Executive Group

GET IN TOUCH

