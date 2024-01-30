Leveraging AI in PE-Backed Companies for 2024

Private Equity-Backed companies face a unique set of challenges and opportunities, especially when it comes to the adaption and deployment of potentially groundbreaking technology like artificial intelligence in data analytics to help drive better decisions.

It’s a tricky balance. You need a competitive edge to fuel growth and reduce costs—but you also need to avoid expensive and time-consuming side trips that burn energy, time and cash. Join Chief Executive Group’s upcoming Ask the Expert session where the Global Transaction Analytics team at Alvarez & Marsal will share what they’re learning on the front lines globally to help you think through the state of the art—and how to get the most out of it—with pragmatic tips they’ve seen work elsewhere.