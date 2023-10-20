Marshall Goldsmith On Acing Layoffs

Kelly Goldsmith and Marshall Goldsmith

Kelly Goldsmith and Marshall Goldsmith

Make sure the people you want to keep know that you want to keep them.

Having to lay people off is one the most difficult challenges faced by any chief executive. If you ever have to do this in the future, here are a few thoughts for your review.

If at all possible, avoid “across-the-board” packages. We have witnessed multiple examples of companies that offer generous packages to any employee in a certain category who chooses to leave the company. This has the short-term advantage of avoiding unpleasant conversations and making life much easier for managers who do not have to make hard decisions. It has the long-term disadvantage of providing an incentive for your best employees (who can easily get another job with a pay raise elsewhere) to leave—while providing an incentive for your worst employees (who cannot get another job) to stay. While this may seem insane, it happens far too often. It is better to face the short-term pain of disappointing average performers who are forced to leave the company than the long-term pain of losing the great people you will need for the company’s future.

Go out of your way to communicate to your top performers that you value their work and want to keep them.  A few years ago, we reviewed research from one of the world’s leading accounting firms. They conducted interviews with top performers who were leaving the firm. What did they discover? Over half of the best people who left had no idea that the company thought they were important or even that the company wanted them to keep working there! They did not leave because they wanted more money; they just wanted to know that the company cared about them.

As a CEO, make a list of the people who are making the greatest contribution to the value of your organization.  Our great friend, Sandy Ogg, the former CHRO of Blackstone, taught us this principle. In Sandy’s research, he found that in many companies there was a surprisingly low correlation between compensation, recognition and value creation. Some roles in the company were several levels down from the top yet were critical for value creation. The importance of these roles was not being recognized. In a few cases, the CEO of the company did not even know the names of some of the most important value creators.

Get personally involved with your most important value creators. Let these people know why they are so important to the company, and show them by your personal connection how much they mean to you. One CEO of a huge corporation estimated that 50 percent of the value of the company was being created by about 50 people. Sandy Ogg also points out that every position does not need an A performer. He notes that in some roles a C performer may be acceptable, yet in other roles the future of your company may depend upon the right A+++ performer!

Get personally involved with the high-potential leaders of the future, at all levels. While you many not have the time to meet with each high-potential leader individually, you can visit high-potential leadership programs and meet with them collectively. They may not be your company’s most important contributors today, but they may well be in the future. Your interest and caring shows them that they are important to you and to the company.

On one hand, it is important to treat every person in your organization with respect and dignity.  On the other hand, leadership is not a popularity contest. You have to let the people you need to keep the most know how truly unique and important they are. If you don’t, your competitors will.


Kelly Goldsmith and Marshall Goldsmith

Kelly Goldsmith and Marshall Goldsmith

Kelly Goldsmith is a professor of marketing at Vanderbilt University’s Owen Graduate School of Management. Marshall Goldsmith has been ranked as the world’s #1 leadership thinker and coach. His 44 books include the New York Times bestsellers What Got You Here Won’t Get You There, Triggers and MOJO.

MORE LIKE THIS

  • Get the CEO Briefing

    Sign up today to get weekly access to the latest issues affecting CEOs in every industry

    • upcoming events

    SUBSCRIBE TO THE CEO BRIEFING

    In our weekly newsletter, get insight into the biggest issues facing CEOs, along with strategic ideas, solutions, and interviews.

    GET IN TOUCH

    Facebook Twitter Linkedin
    Chief Executive Group

    Chief Executive Group exists to improve the performance of U.S. CEOs, senior executives and public-company directors, helping you grow your companies, build your communities and strengthen society. Learn more at chiefexecutivegroup.com.

    Publications

    Communities

    About

    Roundtable

    Strategic Planning Workshop

    1:00 - 5:00 pm

    Over 70% of Executives Surveyed Agree: Many Strategic Planning Efforts Lack Systematic Approach Tips for Enhancing Your Strategic Planning Process

    Executives expressed frustration with their current strategic planning process. Issues include:

    1. Lack of systematic approach (70%)
    2. Laundry lists without prioritization (68%)
    3. Decisions based on personalities rather than facts and information (65%)

     

    Steve Rutan and Denise Harrison have put together an afternoon workshop that will provide the tools you need to address these concerns.  They have worked with hundreds of executives to develop a systematic approach that will enable your team to make better decisions during strategic planning.  Steve and Denise will walk you through exercises for prioritizing your lists and steps that will reset and reinvigorate your process.  This will be a hands-on workshop that will enable you to think about your business as you use the tools that are being presented.  If you are ready for a Strategic Planning tune-up, select this workshop in your registration form.  The additional fee of $695 will be added to your total.

    To sign up, select this option in your registration form. Additional fee of $695 will be added to your total.

    New York, NY: ​​​Chief Executive's Corporate Citizenship Awards 2017

    Women in Leadership Seminar and Peer Discussion

    2:00 - 5:00 pm

    Female leaders face the same issues all leaders do, but they often face additional challenges too. In this peer session, we will facilitate a discussion of best practices and how to overcome common barriers to help women leaders be more effective within and outside their organizations. 

    Limited space available.

    To sign up, select this option in your registration form. Additional fee of $495 will be added to your total.

    Golf Outing

    10:30 - 5:00 pm
    General’s Retreat at Hermitage Golf Course
    Sponsored by UBS

    General’s Retreat, built in 1986 with architect Gary Roger Baird, has been voted the “Best Golf Course in Nashville” and is a “must play” when visiting the Nashville, Tennessee area. With the beautiful setting along the Cumberland River, golfers of all capabilities will thoroughly enjoy the golf, scenery and hospitality.

    The golf outing fee includes transportation to and from the hotel, greens/cart fees, use of practice facilities, and boxed lunch. The bus will leave the hotel at 10:30 am for a noon shotgun start and return to the hotel after the cocktail reception following the completion of the round.

    To sign up, select this option in your registration form. Additional fee of $295 will be added to your total.