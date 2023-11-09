The New Powerhouse: From Global Business Services To The Center Office

Jessi Singer Cleary and Sonal Bhagia

Jessi Singer Cleary and Sonal Bhagia

The center office model brings GBS to the forefront of innovation and establishes it as the early adopter and champion of technology and insights within the organization.

The traditional value proposition for Global Business Services (GBS), i.e., cost reduction and scalability, has evolved to a customer service-related orientation through a “center office model.” The delivery of superior customer experience can yield significant benefits for GBS as well as for the overall organization by lowering costs through self-service, higher employee engagement and retention.

The center office model acknowledges the significance of cultivating a well-thought-out corporate customer orientation, which seamlessly interfaces with the traditional GBS structure. Consequently, the shared services organization gains transformative capabilities that can significantly enhance processes and be extended to benefit the entire company.

GBS, with a renewed emphasis on increased scale and efficiency, has logically progressed from functional shared services by implementing shared management, governance, and, wherever feasible, integrated systems across multiple value streams. As per the Deloitte’s 2023 Global Shared Services and Outsourcing Survey, while cost reduction/scalability is still a fundamental prerequisite, the cumulative importance of customer service-related characteristics now outweighs cost. Moreover, more than half of stakeholders are now fully expecting material transformation of the processes performed by shared services.

The center office model brings GBS to the forefront of innovation and establishes it as the early adopter and champion of technology and insights within the organization. Per Deloitte’s survey and analysis, over 50 percent of GBS organizations have leveraged automation, reporting and analytics, process excellence, end-to-end process ownership and business continuity planning to enhance their customer and user experience significantly. While cloud capability has become commonplace, GBS are increasingly leveraging cloud as an enabler for their tools and capabilities, such as, but not limited to, automation, ERP, workflow tool and analytics.

GBS organizations are increasingly shifting away from the traditional roles associated with shared services centers (SSCs), embracing a broader portfolio of functions, dismantling silos and positioning GBS as a growth partner within organizations. In a survey analysis, Deloitte found that 53 percent of organizations have already implemented end-to-end processes, and 32 percent are planning to implement in the next three years

The next generation of SSCs is expected to drive improved customer service interactions, increase end-to-end collaboration and processing and utilize new capabilities to transform the organization. To serve this demand requires the old GBS model to be subsumed as part of a more comprehensive model. 

With a focus on structure and technology, it is equally important to focus on the type of talent being brought into the GBS. As GBS faces the future, the ability to adapt and nurture talent will be paramount. Per Deloitte’s survey and analysis, 64 percent of organizations indicated that “talent availability” is the top factor impacting their GBS footprint strategy. By investing in a skilled, agile workforce, CEOs can create a GBS that can thrive in the changing landscape and materially participate in the strategic conversations, no longer anchoring on just efficiency and hyper-focused on customer and user experience. The next generation of GBS is expected to drive better customer service interactions, increase end-to-end collaboration and processing, and utilize new capabilities to transform the organization. In competing for talent, GBS can provide a strong capability in accessing large and diverse talent pools for the organizations. But to retain and strategically leverage this talent, organizations need to take a renewed look at their workforce and hiring structure, upskilling opportunities and talent experience.

According to Deloitte’s survey, with the organizations’ move from the GBS model to the center office model, there is a deployment of newer, interaction-heavy functions, such as engineering and R&D, indicating that GBS is transitioning from “labor arbitrage back-office center” to a “strategic partner and central business organization.” The natural progression in the marketplace is to rebrand and empower the center office, making it a driver of growth and value creation in the organization.


Jessi Singer Cleary and Sonal Bhagia

Jessi Singer Cleary and Sonal Bhagia

Jessi Singer Cleary ([email protected]) is a principal at Deloitte who specializes in finance transformation, operating model design and planning, budgeting and forecasting processes. Sonal Bhagia ([email protected]) is a managing director at Deloitte who focuses on global service delivery transformations.

MORE LIKE THIS

  • Get the CEO Briefing

    Sign up today to get weekly access to the latest issues affecting CEOs in every industry

    • upcoming events

    SUBSCRIBE TO THE CEO BRIEFING

    In our weekly newsletter, get insight into the biggest issues facing CEOs, along with strategic ideas, solutions, and interviews.

    GET IN TOUCH

    Facebook Twitter Linkedin
    Chief Executive Group

    Chief Executive Group exists to improve the performance of U.S. CEOs, senior executives and public-company directors, helping you grow your companies, build your communities and strengthen society. Learn more at chiefexecutivegroup.com.

    Publications

    Communities

    About

    Roundtable

    Strategic Planning Workshop

    1:00 - 5:00 pm

    Over 70% of Executives Surveyed Agree: Many Strategic Planning Efforts Lack Systematic Approach Tips for Enhancing Your Strategic Planning Process

    Executives expressed frustration with their current strategic planning process. Issues include:

    1. Lack of systematic approach (70%)
    2. Laundry lists without prioritization (68%)
    3. Decisions based on personalities rather than facts and information (65%)

     

    Steve Rutan and Denise Harrison have put together an afternoon workshop that will provide the tools you need to address these concerns.  They have worked with hundreds of executives to develop a systematic approach that will enable your team to make better decisions during strategic planning.  Steve and Denise will walk you through exercises for prioritizing your lists and steps that will reset and reinvigorate your process.  This will be a hands-on workshop that will enable you to think about your business as you use the tools that are being presented.  If you are ready for a Strategic Planning tune-up, select this workshop in your registration form.  The additional fee of $695 will be added to your total.

    To sign up, select this option in your registration form. Additional fee of $695 will be added to your total.

    New York, NY: ​​​Chief Executive's Corporate Citizenship Awards 2017

    Women in Leadership Seminar and Peer Discussion

    2:00 - 5:00 pm

    Female leaders face the same issues all leaders do, but they often face additional challenges too. In this peer session, we will facilitate a discussion of best practices and how to overcome common barriers to help women leaders be more effective within and outside their organizations. 

    Limited space available.

    To sign up, select this option in your registration form. Additional fee of $495 will be added to your total.

    Golf Outing

    10:30 - 5:00 pm
    General’s Retreat at Hermitage Golf Course
    Sponsored by UBS

    General’s Retreat, built in 1986 with architect Gary Roger Baird, has been voted the “Best Golf Course in Nashville” and is a “must play” when visiting the Nashville, Tennessee area. With the beautiful setting along the Cumberland River, golfers of all capabilities will thoroughly enjoy the golf, scenery and hospitality.

    The golf outing fee includes transportation to and from the hotel, greens/cart fees, use of practice facilities, and boxed lunch. The bus will leave the hotel at 10:30 am for a noon shotgun start and return to the hotel after the cocktail reception following the completion of the round.

    To sign up, select this option in your registration form. Additional fee of $295 will be added to your total.