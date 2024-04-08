CEO Confidence Falls In April

After a string of strong months of growing optimism about the direction of the economy, our latest polling finds CEOs pulling back on their rosy outlook for the year to come. Their main concern? Uncertainty, fueled by the likelihood of yet another contentious presidential election.

The election—its unpredictability and impact—is the most-mentioned topic in our polling this month. A growing number of CEOs say they are unable to accurately predict and make decisions about the future of the economy right now and won’t be able to do so until they know who the next president will be.

Kathy Mast, president & CEO of NeuvoNow, says conditions should improve one year from now if for no other reason than clarity about the winner. “The election will be over,” she says. “Whether good or bad, we will be able to make informed decisions.”

The 2024 race for the White House was hardly CEOs’ only concern, of course. Stickier-than-anticipated inflation and the increasing likelihood that the Fed won’t cut interest rates as quickly as hoped, as well as worries over growing consumer debt and geopolitical risk are all part of the 7 percent drop in CEO Confidence Index in April. The forward-looking indicator, which measures CEOs’ forecast for business conditions 12 months from now on a scale of 1 to 10, where 1 is poor and 10 is Excellent, is now at 6.5 out of 10, after hitting 7 of out 10 for the first time since 2021 in March.

Despite this drop, it’s worth noting that this reading is still 7 percent above the April 2023 reading from one year prior.