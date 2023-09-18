The R Word Is Back As CEO Optimism Stalls In September Poll

The landing may be soft, but it’s still going to hurt. After a brief pop of optimism earlier this summer, September data from Chief Executive’s most recent polling finds U.S. CEOs once again concerned about what lies ahead for the U.S. economy.

Persistent inflation, the Fed’s next moves, erratic markets and the upcoming Presidential election are testing everyone’s resilience—so much so that after a brief hiatus, the R word has now made a comeback among a growing number of CEOs we surveyed who predict a short but painful recession for the U.S. “I believe we will be in a recessive mode for the next 12 months if not longer,” said Tim Zimmerman, president and CEO of Mitchell Metal Products., echoing others.

Consumer demand has been resilient so far, helping companies stay afloat despite the hardships, but there are signs of softening, at least according to the nearly 200 U.S. CEOs we polled in our September survey. Our leading indicator, which measures sentiment for business 12 months from now, stands at 6.1 out of 10 (10 is Excellent and 1 is Poor).

That’s hardly a doomsday outlook, but it is 4 percent off the August forecast and 8 percent lower than where it was in June, when most believed the Fed was ending its tightening policy. CEOs’ rating of the current environment is similar. In September, they gave the business environment in the U.S. a rating of 6.0—down 3 percent since August.