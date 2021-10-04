Three-Time Olympic Medalist: ‘You Can’t Spend Life in Your Gold Medal Moment’

In this edition of our Corporate Competitor Podcast, Elana Meyers Taylor offers powerful lessons about the joy of competing at the highest level while not allowing your wins and losses to define who you are.

When three-time Olympic medalist Elana Meyers Taylor finally steps out of the bobsled for the last time, maybe after the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, she will be able to look back at a trail-blazing career in which she became the first woman to earn a spot on the U.S. National Team competing alongside men as a four-man bobsled pilot. From that event, she became the first woman to win a medal in international competition in a men’s event. She also won the 2015 World Championships in the two-woman event.

While she won four golds at the World Championships, gold has thus far eluded her grasp during the Olympics, where she won a bronze in 2010, and silver in 2014 and 2018. As she prepares for the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing, she shared a lifetime of lessons in this episode about how to cultivate a mindset of “continuous learning,” one that constantly improves her and opens her to new opportunities that make her life a model for others.

Bobsled aficionados and business leaders, alike, will enjoy Meyers Taylor’s insights on

• How to trade “obligations” for “opportunities”

• Why she thinks respect is the glue that binds successful teams

• The myth of the single-sport advantage to elite athletes

• Why business leaders should be like “multi-sport” athletes

• The power of role models to open new possibilities for others.

Join us for an inspirational conversation with history-making bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor. We promise a smooth ride!

YOU WILL LEARN:

4:00 The power of role models to open new possibilities for others.

10:30 Why failing at her Olympic softball trial was best-case scenario.

13:00 How to trade “obligations” for “opportunities.”

24:30 Why bronze medalists are the happiest on the podium.

38:00 Why business leaders should be like “multi-sport” athletes.

40:00 Why respect is the glue that binds successful teams.

