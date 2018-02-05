Transitioning From CEO To Angel Investor

World leaders and the global business community are united in acknowledging the role angel investment should play in economic development, and in 2017, G20 leaders announced this as a priority, drawing attention to the need for more angel investors. Public policy gives much focus to aiding the ‘supporters of entrepreneurs’, and the expertise and networking that angel investors can offer to start-ups. Even in retirement, CEOs that turn to angel investment to support start-ups can be instrumental in providing more jobs, wealth for economies and social justice.

Retirement reload

There is nothing new about angel investment, but at this point in time, it is emerging as a crucial asset. Angel investment in early stage equity markets is an essential component of short- and long-term economic health, and more than financial assistance, start-ups need the know-how CEOs can provide to fill in gaps in entrepreneurs’ skillsets. Many CEOs have wide networks and plenty of experience over the years in overcoming challenges in business, but they tend to retire after achieving successful careers, missing out on the chance to help fledgling businesses, generate revenue and add to their portfolios.

“When an angel is valued for more than the money they contribute, their involvement is likely to be more multifaceted.”

When retired, CEOs have more time to dedicate to mentoring entrepreneurs, as well as the network and finances they offer. The one essential they may not have is knowledge of the principles of start-up investment and growing a business from scratch, while the missing ingredient for entrepreneurs is the mentoring, finance and network that investors can provide.

Getting started: Due diligence

It is easy for angel investors to fall into the trap of investing in the jockey and not the horse. The decision to invest should not be a quick one, as there are many important points to consider. How important is the investor’s personality and background, and how do they prefer to learn about the entrepreneur? Should third-party input be sought? With so many considerations necessary when starting out in angel investment, CEOs may benefit from seeking their own mentoring from their network of industry experts. Principles of angel investment, and the ways they apply in real-life situations, is crucial knowledge for those contemplating becoming an investor. Learning through the experiences of established investors is an important link in the chain of mentorship that angel investment centers on.

More than just money

Many investors consider themselves ‘value-added investors’, with the satisfaction of making a difference to an entrepreneur ranking as important as the capital they bring to the table. Among the value-added advantages they contribute are industry experience, creative ideas, contacts and the ability to mentor. When an angel is valued for more than the money they contribute, their involvement is likely to be more multifaceted.

To conclude, CEOs contribute human power built up of management skills and business network, while entrepreneurs contribute human power in the form of creativity and independence. Angel investment unites these two power sources through a common goal of growing a business and making it a success. The transition from CEO to angel investor is an exciting and fulfilling one to those who dare.