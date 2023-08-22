Want To Ace Your Next Speech? Get Some Sleep (And Watch The Caffeine)

Gabe Zichermann

Gabe Zichermann

Stadium performers are famous for tightly structuring their performance days, scripting everything from the time they wake up until after the performance to ensure that they arrive at the big moment with the most energy possible. That's a formula you can follow.

I’ve been a professional public speaker for over 15 years and have helped CEOs and founders perfect their speaking skills around the world. Everyone wants to know what the biggest secret is to being an ace public speaker and nailing that TED or conference keynote that will be watched by millions.

The best thing you can do? Sleep well. 

For devotees of sleep gurus like Arianna Huffington or Matt Walker, this will come as no surprise. But broadly speaking, great sleep is critical to delivering an amazing speech—and will give you an unfair advantage in nailing your big day.

You’re a Rockstar, Act Like It

Stadium performers—rockstars and standup comedians alike—are famous for tightly structuring their performance days. Everything from the time they wake up until after the performance is scripted to ensure that they arrive at the big moment with the most energy possible. 

Business leaders tend to view a big speech, pitch or meeting as just another activity on their busy calendar for the day. But this is a big mistake. You (or your PR team) have worked hard to get you this opportunity, and if done well it may change your and your company’s fortunes in a big way. The people in the room are filled with anticipation and excited to see you. Treat them—and yourself—with the right respect. Manage your calendar for that day around your talk, and ensure you conserve your energy before the talk but are amped up and in the right headspace to perform. 

The Hour Before is Critical

For the hour before a major speech or pitch you should have nothing else on your mind. During this time, you should be rehearsing your talk and getting yourself in the right mental state. If that means playing upbeat music, do it. If you need to take a little walk or do 50 pushups, so be it. Many speakers like to meditate or do a bit of yoga. I personally enjoy meditating by repeating the speech to myself a few times before I get up on the stage, and by removing any other types of communication during this time. No emails, calls or social media. Block it in your calendar if you need to, and learn what you need to be super successful here. 

Eat and Caffeinate Properly

Do you know your body’s food and caffeine response well? If you were to eat now, how long would it take until you might start to feel a bit sluggish from the food? Or do you know what you can eat to avoid that altogether? When it comes to beverages, do you know how long you have after drinking before you’ll need to use the restroom? Are you conscious of how much coffee you can consume to get in a good zone without becoming jittery? 

Spend 5 minutes thinking about these factors and decide how you’re going to eat and drink on the day of your big talk. Put your plans in your calendar and try to stick to the lessons you’ve outlined. A surprising amount of your performance is locked up in what you’ve eaten/drank, and the goal is to get a great performance without being overly amped or too down. 

Sleep, Sleep, Sleep

The night before your talk, you need a really great night’s sleep. This is hopefully a non-negotiable idea that you’re already on board with, but let me reinforce it with some hard-fought lessons and specifics.

First of all, you need to be awake 2–3 hours prior to your talk. So if your talk is first thing in the morning, you’ll need to get up very early so you can exercise, eat, meditate, get dressed, run your speech several times, and make sure you’re at the venue in time to perform. This means that you’ll need to go to bed extra early the night before. Even if your talk is in the middle of the day, you’ll want to ensure that you do not short-change your sleep that day. 

If you’re doing a late afternoon or evening talk, consider a quick nap. Make sure you’re set up correctly to do so. And regardless, if you’ve had to travel somewhere for this speech, ensure that you arrive with plenty of time to create a buffer, to mitigate the time zone difference, and to get a good night’s sleep prior. Often, this means flying in a day or two before to get settled in the right way. 

Sleep, like the rest of the items mentioned above—food, drink, exercise, and overall scheduling—is critical to maximizing your chances of delivering a great talk. Treat yourself like the rockstar that you are and always prioritize your health and hygiene by starting with a calendar that reflects the importance and investment in your talk. 


Gabe Zichermann

Gabe Zichermann

Gabe Zichermann is an entrepreneur, author, investor and leader whose books, speeches and workshops focus on gamification and behavioral design. Companies such as Apple, Google, Facebook, Microsoft, and Amazon have adopted Gabe’s theories and practices, leading to significant revenue increases over time. A frequent keynote speaker and speaking coach, he’s helped hundreds of successful entrepreneurs, executives, and celebrities communicate beautifully in all settings. His new book is The A-ha! Method: Communicating Powerfully in a Time of Distraction. Learn more at gabezichermann.com.

MORE LIKE THIS

  • Get the CEO Briefing

    Sign up today to get weekly access to the latest issues affecting CEOs in every industry

    • upcoming events

    SUBSCRIBE TO THE CEO BRIEFING

    In our weekly newsletter, get insight into the biggest issues facing CEOs, along with strategic ideas, solutions, and interviews.

    GET IN TOUCH

    Facebook Twitter Linkedin
    Chief Executive Group

    Chief Executive Group exists to improve the performance of U.S. CEOs, senior executives and public-company directors, helping you grow your companies, build your communities and strengthen society. Learn more at chiefexecutivegroup.com.

    Publications

    Communities

    About

    Roundtable

    Strategic Planning Workshop

    1:00 - 5:00 pm

    Over 70% of Executives Surveyed Agree: Many Strategic Planning Efforts Lack Systematic Approach Tips for Enhancing Your Strategic Planning Process

    Executives expressed frustration with their current strategic planning process. Issues include:

    1. Lack of systematic approach (70%)
    2. Laundry lists without prioritization (68%)
    3. Decisions based on personalities rather than facts and information (65%)

     

    Steve Rutan and Denise Harrison have put together an afternoon workshop that will provide the tools you need to address these concerns.  They have worked with hundreds of executives to develop a systematic approach that will enable your team to make better decisions during strategic planning.  Steve and Denise will walk you through exercises for prioritizing your lists and steps that will reset and reinvigorate your process.  This will be a hands-on workshop that will enable you to think about your business as you use the tools that are being presented.  If you are ready for a Strategic Planning tune-up, select this workshop in your registration form.  The additional fee of $695 will be added to your total.

    To sign up, select this option in your registration form. Additional fee of $695 will be added to your total.

    New York, NY: ​​​Chief Executive's Corporate Citizenship Awards 2017

    Women in Leadership Seminar and Peer Discussion

    2:00 - 5:00 pm

    Female leaders face the same issues all leaders do, but they often face additional challenges too. In this peer session, we will facilitate a discussion of best practices and how to overcome common barriers to help women leaders be more effective within and outside their organizations. 

    Limited space available.

    To sign up, select this option in your registration form. Additional fee of $495 will be added to your total.

    Golf Outing

    10:30 - 5:00 pm
    General’s Retreat at Hermitage Golf Course
    Sponsored by UBS

    General’s Retreat, built in 1986 with architect Gary Roger Baird, has been voted the “Best Golf Course in Nashville” and is a “must play” when visiting the Nashville, Tennessee area. With the beautiful setting along the Cumberland River, golfers of all capabilities will thoroughly enjoy the golf, scenery and hospitality.

    The golf outing fee includes transportation to and from the hotel, greens/cart fees, use of practice facilities, and boxed lunch. The bus will leave the hotel at 10:30 am for a noon shotgun start and return to the hotel after the cocktail reception following the completion of the round.

    To sign up, select this option in your registration form. Additional fee of $295 will be added to your total.